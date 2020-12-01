WASHINGTON — The famous Sydney Opera House lit up its sails over the weekend in a show of support for firefighters and communities affected by the bushfires. The display had messages and photos of firefighters who were battling the bushfires over the past few months across Australia.

Australian entertainer Kylie Minogue shared this photo from Australia's tourism board on Instagram of the magical display. The sign in the projection says "thank you firies," with two hearts drawn on it.

In Australia, "firies" is a colloquial term that refers to firefighters.

