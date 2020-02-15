GLASGOW, UK — Armand "Mondo" Duplantis has broken the world pole vault record for the second time in eight days.

The American-born Swedish athlete eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.

"This was such a great competition," Duplantis said as he was handed a world record bonus check for $30,000. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.”

Nicknamed "Mondo," Duplantis is the son of American pole vaulter Greg Duplantis and Swedish heptathlete and volleyball player Helena Hedlund. Since the age of 6, he's been setting new world records across age categories, Olympic.org noted.

Duplantis is the Olympic favorite, but could face tough competition from American Sam Kendricks who is the two-time reigning world champion.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis takes part in the Pole Vault during the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix at the Emirates Arena, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Ian Rutherford/PA via AP)

AP

Before making the decision to turn pro, Duplantis was a six-time Louisiana state champion in the pole vault during his prep career at Lafayette High School and spent one season competing at the collegiate level with LSU, according to his bio.

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday.

