ALASKA, USA — The F/V “Scandies Rose” capsized and sank in the Gulf of Alaska on Dec. 31 in what one survivor describes as the "worst possible conditions."

In a YouTube video, Dean Gribble Jr. explains the people on board the Dutch Harbor-based vessel - with business operations out of Seattle - went "from sleeping to swimming" in about 10 minutes when the vessel began to capsize.

"It happened really fast," Gribble Jr. said.

The video from Gribble Jr. can be seen in its entirety here.

The vessel's last known position was 170 miles southwest of Air Station Kodiak, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

RELATED: 'Still hoping': Family waits for word on missing fishermen in Alaska

The Coast Guard reports the ship with its seven crew members on board capsized and sank at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Before it sank, it encountered stormy conditions, officials said.

A mayday call went out before it sank, sparking the rescue effort, and a call to other vessels in the area to assist.

"Everybody was trying to get out ... Everybody was doing everything they could," Gribble Jr. recalled.

RELATED: Idaho man among five missing from sunken crab boat

As he describes it, the crew of the "Scandies Rose" were in 20-foot seas with icy conditions.

"I've fished for 20 years. I know you do not make it," Gribble Jr. continued. "Everybody could die in those situations and I knew that's what we were going into."

Gribble Jr. says he and John Lawler were in a life raft for "five hours or so" before being rescued by a Jayhawk helicopter. They were wearing survival suits.

A second raft was located, but it was empty.

"Just wish everybody could have made it," he said.

The five missing, according to the Coast Guard, are: Gary Cobban Jr. (Master), David Lee Cobban, Arthur Ganacias, Brock Rainey, and Seth Rousseau-Gano.

The search for them was suspended the evening of Jan. 1.