WASHINGTON — A new study shows nearly half of all Afghans want U.S. and NATO troops to leave Afghanistan once a peace deal to end the country's 18-year war is signed with the Taliban. The Institute of War and Peace Studies found that an overwhelming 80% of Afghans surveyed said a political solution is the only route to peace, while 20% believed a military solution was possible.

The survey polled 5,038 Afghans in 34 provinces. The survey was conducted last year between Nov. 23 and Dec. 20 and has a 5% margin of error.

The Associated Press reports that 57% of those surveyed in Afghanistan by the Institute of War and Peace Studies said they wanted the Taliban to "evict the foreign fighters among them." According to the findings, many believe those foreign fighters actually have links to al-Qaida and other militant organizations.

Children ride in the back of a car on a cold morning in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Temperatures in Kabul early Wednesday were -4 C (25F). (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

AP

The White House has appointed Afghan-American Zalmay Khalilzad to begin the peace talks with the Taliban and its negotiators. The talks are an effort to end America's longest conflict.

The Taliban has taken responsibility for the southern Helmand province ambush killing of an official with Afghan intelligence on Thursday. The official was the head of the Afghan intelligence department's press office for that province.



In another incident on Wednesday, in the north of Afghanistan, the Associated Press reports that a roadside bomb killed a military commander along with his bodyguard. The Taliban, who hold control or influence over nearly half the country, are the cause of near-daily attacks in various parts of Afghanistan which target both U.S. and Afghan forces, along with others linked to the U.S. and Afghan government