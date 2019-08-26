When it comes to speeding, a new survey found that the vast majority of us freely admit we do it.

"We had 82% admitting that they drive over the speed limit by as much as 15 mph," Michelle Megna, who is with carinsurance.com, said.

The survey from carinsurance.com questioned 1,000 drivers and asked: When stopped by police what excuse did you use?

- 24% claimed they didn’t realize they were speeding

- 18% said they were late for work

- 14% remarked they were going as fast as everyone else

- 11% blamed being late to pick up or drop off a child

- 11% told police there was a medical emergency

- 11% said they didn’t see the speed limit sign

- 9% offered that they had to use the bathroom

There were other excuses, and, interestingly, most are effective for getting out of a speeding ticket which comes with fines and auto insurance increases of up to 30%.

"Half of the drivers we surveyed...avoided speeding tickets by providing an excuse," Megna said.

But Megna said the survey found that almost as good as offering an excuse is asking the officer for a warning.

"41% of the drivers we surveyed that asked for a warning received it instead of a ticket," Megna said.