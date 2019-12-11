The Supreme Court is taking up the Trump administration's plan to end legal protections that shield 660,000 immigrants from deportation, a case with strong political overtones amid the 2020 presidential election campaign.

The program before the court is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that aimed to bring out of the shadows people who have been in the United States since they were children and are in the country illegally. In some cases, they have no memory of any home other than the U.S.

President Donald Trump says that if the Supreme Court overturns protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants "a deal will be made with the Dems for them to stay!"

Trump's past promises to work with Democrats on protections for these immigrants have not led to an agreement.

Michelle Lainez, 17, originally from El Salvador but now living in Gaithersburg, Md., speaks during a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Trump wrongly claimed Tuesday that many of those in the program are "no longer very young, are far from 'angels'" and that "some are very tough hardened criminals."

Under the program, anyone convicted of a felony is barred from participating. Serious misdemeanors may also bar eligibility.