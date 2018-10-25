HAGATNA, Guam — With sustained winds of 178 mph as its eye passed directly over the island of Tinian, Super Typhoon Yutu was the strongest storm on record to ever hit U.S. soil and tied for the most powerful storm on earth in 2018, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Tinian has been devastated by Typhoon Yutu," Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas said Thursday. "The homes, main roads have been destroyed. Our critical infrastructure has been compromised. We currently have no power and water. Our ports at this time are inaccessible and several points within the island are inaccessible."

The power plant has been damaged, and the power "distribution system is completely destroyed,” San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas, a former attorney general for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, said he sent out a request for commodities to be brought to Tinian, like drinking water and ready-to-eat meals.

With no running water, Tinian stores have not reopened.

He said roads are being cleared of debris, and Tinian’s airport runway is now usable.

President Donald Trump issued an emergency disaster declaration on Wednesday for Saipan and Tinian, along with the rest of the Northern Marianas, in anticipation of the typhoon.

On Saipan, Rosalyn Ajoste remembers hearing loud ripping noises and screeching around 1:30 a.m., before her roof and windows blew off, causing water to flood her concrete-and-wood house in the village of Susupe.

"It was terrifying and dangerous," she said.

Ajoste, a 39-year-old teacher and librarian at Saipan Southern High School, said she was too scared to move from her hiding place until 3 a.m.

"I just sat there, praying and shaking," she said. "I lost several thousand dollars worth of stuff," and priceless items such as family photos.

In a statement, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said the strong wind and rain tested the islands' spirits.

"Already, we know friends and family who have experienced the worst of these conditions," he said. "My heart goes out to all who call the CNMI home. But what we suffer through together, we will overcome together."

Three years ago, Typhoon Soudelor slammed Saipan and Tinian. Yutu, a Category 5 super typhoon, exceeded the magnitude of Soudelor.

"It's one of the most powerful typhoons I've seen in my life," former Gov. Juan N. Babauta said Thursday morning. "There's widespread destruction of property, from homes to cars. There's also destruction of utilities. Power poles were knocked down, blocking main and secondary roads."

The former governor said power and water in his village of Garapan and other areas was lost around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and they remained without power Thursday morning.

Given the extent of the damage, power won't be restored any time soon, he said.

"People are still in a state of shock," Babauta said. "People are in desperate need of immediate housing, food and other assistance. We heard reports of two babies stuck in a house needing to be rescued, but responders couldn't immediately get to them, and people with health conditions needing oxygen but nobody to give that to them right away. We hope they got the help they needed."

Rep. Ed Propst, a member of the CNMI House of Representatives, said his family home's storm boards flew away, their windows broke, and their table and chairs flew.

He said his house flooded and the bedroom door ripped off its hinges. They all relocated into one bedroom, he said.

"Never experienced any typhoon of this magnitude in my 45 years living here," Propst said.

