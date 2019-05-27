Sully the service dog has a heartfelt message to his former owner, the late President H.W. Bush, for Memorial Day.

The loyal service dog has his own official Instagram account. In a photo posted on Monday, he sits next to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.

"Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms," the post read.

The World War II Memorial opened April 2004, and was dedicated by George H.W. Bush's son, George W. Bush. Sully's Instagram post also included a quote from the late president.

The world fell in love with Sully after a moving photo of him lying by President Bush's casket was shared. He was appointed to the 41st president in June 2018 from nonprofit America's VetDogs. The Bushes welcomed him as a "member of the family."

Sully is about two years old, and was named for the retired airline pilot, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger II, who became famous for landing a passenger plane in the Hudson River in 2009 with no fatalities. He's currently working at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a facility dog. His duties involve helping reduce stress and increase "overall feelings of well being among patients and staff," according to a representative at the center.