It was a rough day on Wall Street again Monday amid worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the economy.

Stocks dropped 3% on Wall Street, their worst drop of the year, as China countered Trumps' tariffs by letting its currency, the yuan, drop to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade.

In total, The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 767.27 points. At one point during the day it had plummeted down as much as 961 points.

Additionally, the S&P 500 was headed for its worst drop since late last year, when the market was wrapped in the throes of recession fears.