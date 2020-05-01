CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first rocket launch of 2020 blasted off Monday -- and it was overseen by the newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force.

SpaceX on Saturday conducted a static-fire test Saturday of one of its Falcon 9 rockets at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the company wrote on Twitter. It's carrying 60 Starlink satellites as part of the company's efforts to provide worldwide internet access.

Sixty satellites were launched in May, followed by another 60 in November. SpaceX wants to launch as many as 12,000 satellites to low Earth orbit as soon as 2024, according to Florida Today.

According to the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base & Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, weather conditions Monday looked picture-perfect for launch at 9:19 p.m.

There was a less than 10-percent chance of the launch being scrubbed, with the only concern being cumulus clouds.

President Donald Trump late last year signed the U.S. Space Force into existence as part of the $738 billion Pentagon budget for 2020. He and other government leaders said a new military branch -- the sixth -- is necessary to protect the country's national security in space.

