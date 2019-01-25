The Transportation Security Administration said Friday most of its employees will be receiving a "partial payment" for their work so far during the government shutdown.

Friday marked the 35th day of the partial government shutdown and the second missed paycheck for airport screeners and hundreds of thousands of other "essential" employees ordered to work without pay.

A TSA spokesman told CNBC that the agency is using unlapsed funding and workers should receive the money on Friday or early next week.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske tweeted that "challenging circumstances force challenging decisions."

RELATED: Staffing issues force delays at several major airports, FAA says

"I fully recognize anything short of full paychecks are a partial measure, and in no way compensates the TSA workforce for the financial burden many are experiencing," Pekoske wrote.

CBS transportation reporter Kris Van Cleave reported the TSA workers will receive one week's worth of pay.

Meanwhile, an increase in "sick leave" at two East Coast air traffic control facilities caused flight delays Friday morning at a number of airports including LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport, according to an FAA spokesman.