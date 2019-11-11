SONORA, Mexico — Mexican authorities said Monday some people were arrested in connection to the killing of nine Americans in Sonora Mexico last week.

Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security, said there were some arrests made. He didn’t touch on how many people were arrested nor gave details on the arrests.

Durazo said the case is under investigation with the state’s public prosecutor in charge; therefore, he has nothing to add.

Reporters asked about when the Federal Bureau of Investigations would arrive in Mexico to get involved in the case, to which he responded that they were already there.

Last Tuesday, three women and six children were killed allegedly by cartel gunmen. Five other children were injured but survived, a girl was reported missing and found safely later.

One vehicle was burned down and the remaining, mostly bones, of victims were found in the vehicle.

All of the victims were related to the LeBaron family, a Mormon family, but separated from Saints of the Last Days community.

The LeBarons live in Mexico and have dual citizenship.

Durazo said last week the gunmen mistaken the women and children, who traveled in different vehicles for rival gangs.

