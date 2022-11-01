Cans of Skyline Chili recalled because it may be soup instead

The concern is that the soup that may be in the chili cans contain known allergens that wouldn't have been declared on the product label for the chili.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of pounds of Skyline Chili have been recalled because instead of chili there may be cream of chicken soup inside the cans.

Around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili, from Indiana-based Morgan Foods, is being recalled due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The concern is that the soup contains milk, wheat, and soy, which are known allergens and wouldn't have been declared on the product label for the chili.

The recall includes 10.5 oz. cans containing "Skyline CHILI ORIGINAL CHILI" with a lot code "L2121", product code "CHC8T UPY" on the bottom of the can, and a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023.

The recalled cans were shipped to retailers nationwide and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021. The cans were packed in trays marked as "Skyline Original Chili," with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

According to the company's website, Skyline Chili products are sold at Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter and several other nationwide retailers.

According to the recall, the issue was first discovered by consumers who reached out to the company when they found the cans labeled as chili contained cream of chicken soup instead.

The issue is classified as a Class I recall, which means "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

FSIS said in its announcement that there have been no confirmed reports so far of "adverse reactions," but the agency is concerned the recalled products may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who bought the recalled products should throw the cans out or return them to where they were purchased.