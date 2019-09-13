Prolific singer-songwriter Eddie Money has died at age 70, his family confirmed to multiple news outlets.

The Chicago Tribune said the family's statement read: "The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning."

"We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music," the statement reads.

His real name is Edward Joseph Mahoney.

CBS Los Angeles said Money had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

A television series about Money and his family ran on AXS TV starting in April 2018. He broke the news about his cancer last month, and the special episode aired Thursday.

Money said on the series he had been diagnosed last fall while taping the second season of the show.

