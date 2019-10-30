SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Last updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 8:15 AM



Acres burned: 407

Containment: 0%

Location: Simi Valley near Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Start date: October 30, 2019 6:00 a.m.

Cause: Under investigation

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area bordered by Tierra Rejada to the north, Madera Road to the south, Madera Road to the east and Highway 23 to the west. This includes the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Road closures: SR-23 between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road, Santa Rosa at Moorpark Roa

Twitter Hashtags: #EasyFire

Firefighters in Ventura County are fighting a brush fire that recently sparked in Simi Valley near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

The fire, dubbed the Easy Fire, broke out sometime before 6 a.m. in the area of the 118 Freeway and Madera Avenue.

Ventura County Fire Department say the fire has already burned upwards of 250 acres.

The 23 Freeway was being shut down in both directions by California Highway Patrol.

An evacuation center was set up at Thousand Oaks Community Center.

Video shows horses being evacuated in the middle of the Easy Fire.

