Show Dogs production company announced Tuesday that it is re-cutting the movie after parents said it showed sexual abuse. Read about that here.

Global Road Entertainment is deleting two scenes and a revised version will be available this weekend it said in a statement.

"Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film SHOW DOGS that some have deemed not appropriate for children.

The company takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film’s rating. We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of SHOW DOGS sent an inappropriate message. The revised version of the film will be available for viewing nationwide starting this weekend."

The movie stars Ludacris as the voice of Max the Rottweiler and Will Arnett as his human partner. They are undercover officers who must crack the case of a kidnapped panda by infiltrating a prestigious dog show.

One of the writers for the movie, Max Botkin, applauded the choice to re-cut the movie and made clear that he did not write any of the deleted scenes.

I'm happy and proud to say that Show Dogs is being recut based on audience concerns and in theaters this weekend in a family-safe version. I didn't write the scenes in question, only the original script which was heavily rewritten. https://t.co/eSsRSfrXAg — Max Botkin (@MaxBotkin) May 23, 2018

The offensive scenes

Parents took exception to two scenes in which Max has his testicles inspected by dog show judges. Although this is standard at a dog show, parents' problem was with the way Max was told to deal with the uncomfortable handling.

Arizona parent Terina Maldonado wrote an essay that went viral on social media on the website Macaroni Kid, saying it was similar to the way a sexual predator grooms children to go to their zen place.

She told All the Moms, "He was telling him he needs to go to his zen place and I like right away was wait...what? And when it turns into this big pivotal scene in the end and he needs to be allowed to be touched to win the competition and red flags were going up and around in my mommy head."

Statement by National Center for Sexual Exploitation

The National Center for Sexual Exploitation called for the movie to halt distribution on its website.

"Children’s movies must be held to a higher standard, and must teach children bodily autonomy, the ability to say ‘no’ and safety, not confusing messages endorsing unwanted genital touching," said Dawn Hawkins, the center's executive director.

