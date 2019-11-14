Los Angeles County authorities say multiple students have been injured after a school shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Southern California.

Emergency crews converged on Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department initially said there were at least six people injured, but later said there were at least three confirmed victims. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter it had received two patients in critical condition from the school shooting and three others were being brought there for treatment.

The suspect, described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff as a male Asian student who went to the school, has yet to be located. During a phone interview with NBC LA, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the victims were students as well.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said in an earlier with NBC LA that a weapon was recovered at the school.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the scene. President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports from California, according to a White House spokesman.

Aerial footage from NBC LA showed multiple ambulances on the scene in Santa Clarita and three people could be seen being loaded into ambulances on stretchers.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff tweeted that anywhere near the high school should lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.