WASHINGTON — Officers have confirmed that six people were shot in Columbia Heights Thursday night. One person has died.

At about 10 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest for reports of gunshots. Police confirmed six individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

One of those victims was pronounced dead. The other five victims were transported to the hospital. At least one of them is in critical condition.

The victims include five adult males and one adult female.

The homicide rate in the District is now 125, according to MPD crime data. It was 107 this time last year. This is a percentage change of 17 percent.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additionally, one man died in a shooting in Glenarden, Md. on Wednesday afternoon, police said, and another was injured.

Glenarden PD said they responded to the scene in the 8200 block of Martin Luther King Highway on Wednesday just after 12 p.m.

One man was found shot at a 7-Eleven and taken to a nearby hospital. As police continued to investigate, they found another person shot dead across the street in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Thursday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Nelson Standifer of Upper Marlboro.

"Further investigation revealed the incident actually happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex across the street [from the 7-Eleven]," Capt. Wayne Jackson from Glenarden PD said. "Don't know why, don't know who did it."

He said they did not recover a weapon, and didn't have any further description of any suspects.

The man that survived the shooting was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

