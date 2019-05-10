WASHINGTON — In the spring of 2020, WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service will begin premiering a list of new features from Sesame Workshop's Sesame Street. WarnerMedia says that HBO will continue to air Sesame Street through season 50. The shows will still continue to air for free on PBS KIDS, but new content from Sesame Workshop and Sesame Street will air first on HBO Max.

And speaking of new content, there will be lots of it.

Sesame Workshop says the new projects that will premiere on HBO Max include:

A new Elmo-hosted talk show

A new animated Sesame Street spin-off series

New annual specials

A new season of Esme & Roy

A family docuseries

The docuseries, part of the new 5 year partnership between Sesame Workshop and WarnerMedia, will deal with issues that families and children face and will try to cover difficult issues "from a child's perspective."

There will be 2 new animated series, one that will be announced "at a later date," but the other will be called Mecha Builders and will be done in a "robot-animation style."

The Elmo-hosted talk show will be a "family-centric live-action take on a late-night talk show" that will be called The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

And of course Sesame Street. There will be five new 35-episode seasons which will premiere on HBO Max, and then air on PBS KIDS.