SAN ANTONIO — Sephora is taking its commitment "to a more inclusive beauty community" very seriously.

Next month, the beauty store will close all of its locations for inclusion workshops.

A post on the company's Facebook page reads, "On the morning of 6/5, every Sephora store, distribution center, and corporate office in the US will close to host inclusion workshops for our employees."

The decision comes on the heels of an incident that resulted in a Sephora employee calling security on singer SZA.

Earlier this month, the singer tweeted about the incident stating that a Sephora employee called security "to make sure that I wasn't stealing."

In reference to the workshops, the statement on the company's Facebook page concluded with the following:

"These values have been at the heart of Sephora, and we're excited to welcome everyone when we reopen... We Belong to Something Beautiful"

The tagline refers to The Sephora Manifesto.

According to Sephora's website, "Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences."

For more on Sephora's commitment to inclusion, head over to the company's website.