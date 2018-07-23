The award for the best big city to live in this year goes to Seattle, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.
The annual study ranks the 62 largest U.S. cities by comparing factors like affordability, health, safety and education. Each city got a total score out of 100.
After being the runner-up in 2017, Seattle topped this year's list with a score of 63.63. It gained top scores for economy and education/health, according to the credit score website.
Virginia Beach, which was the top rated 2017 city, came in second this year with a score of 63.27. Researchers noted its high homeownership rates, low poverty levels, and low rate of violent crime.
Here are the top 20 cities on the list:
- Seattle, WA
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Austin, TX
- San Francisco, CA
- San Diego, CA
- Honolulu, HI
- Portland, OR
- San Jose, CA
- Colorado Springs, CO
- New York, NY
- Minneapolis, MN
- Denver, CO
- Las Vegas, NV
- Raleigh, NC
- Mesa, AZ
- Tampa, FL
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Washington, DC
- Omaha, NE
- Charlotte, NC
Source: WalletHub
You can see the full report with all 62 cities on Wallethub's website.