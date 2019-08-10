WASHINGTON — Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy welcomed their ninth child, Valentina StellaMaris Duffy, into the world.

The former Representative for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District resigned in September to focus on his family after learning that his daughter would need open heart surgery.

Duffy's wife, television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, announced the birth of their new daughter, Valentina StellaMaris Duffy, on Facebook. Valentina was born by cesarean section, one month before her due date, on October 1st.

Duffy says, "Valentina was born with a heart defect (2 holes in the heart and valves that need to be fixed). She will need surgery in 3-4 months. As we suspected, Valentina was also born with an extra chromosome, which means she also has Downs [sic] Syndrome. That extra chromosome certainly made her EXTRA cute. Life is wonderful!!"

Sean Duffy resigned from the House of Representatives on September 23rd to spend more time with his family after learning that his daughter would be born with a heart condition. Duffy wrote on Facebook that the family would, "need even more love, time, and attention due to complications."

Rachel Campos-Duffy thanked the team of nurses at specialists at Aspirus OB & NICU in Wausau, Wisconsin where their 9th child was born and said that their daughter, Paloma, now wants to be a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse.