YORK, Maine — A California woman who was trying to document her first-ever lobster roll literally got a bird's eye view of the sandwich.

Alicia Jessop wanted to snap the perfect picture Friday of her lobster roll from Fox's Lobster House in York, Maine, before she took a bite. She says she was focused on framing the sandwich with the Nubble Lighthouse in the background when she felt something rustle her hand.

She quickly realized a seagull had knocked the sandwich out of her hand and was already eating it.

As she was walking back to the stand to buy another $21.50 lobster roll, she realized she snapped a photo of the exact moment the seagull snatched her food. She posted the picture on Twitter , saying, "This is why we can't have nice things."

Jessop says the experience and response to her mishap has taught her "people just need a laugh."

