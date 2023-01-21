Did anyone win Saturday’s Powerball jackpot?

The latest jackpot is a huge amount of money, but it has a ways to go before reaching record-setting territory.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After yet another winless drawing, the Powerball jackpot has passed half a billion dollars.

Saturday's Powerball numbers were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. According to the game's website, there were no jackpot winners and no winners of the game's second-tier Match 5 prize. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 23.

The jackpot rose to an estimated $502 million — a huge amount of money, but nearly $200 million short of cracking the top 10 list. It's also for the game's annuity option; the jackpot for the more popular cash option is $271.1 million.

The current jackpot has a tough act to follow after a $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Maine this month. The winner, who hasn't been identified, can remain anonymous. More than a dozen other players matched five numbers and won the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

In 2021, the lottery game saw its biggest change as Powerball officials added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)