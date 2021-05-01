Reports: Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid,' dies at 74

Samuel E. Wright, the actor who voiced Sebastian in "The Little Mermaid," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 74.
In addition to voicing the stern but lovable crustacean in the animated Disney film, Wright was the original actor behind Mufasa in Broadway's "The Lion King," according to the Disney-focused WDW News Today. And, he voiced Kron in the 2000 Disney movie "Dinosaur."
His other non-Disney credits include appearances on "Law & Order," "Simon & Simon" and "Spenser For Hire." And he played Officer Turk Adams, partner to Officer Enos Strate, in the short-lived "Dukes of Hazzard" spinoff "Enos" in the early 1980s.
The cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Wright's hometown of Montgomery, N.Y., posted about his passing on Facebook.
"Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love," the post read.