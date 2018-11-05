Dozens of people in nine states have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak caused by eggs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35 illnesses have been reported so far.

Illnesses have been reported in nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The outbreak is linked to eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms in Indiana. Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled more than 200,000 shell eggs on April 13 due to possible contamination with the bacteria.

The recalled eggs were sold in grocery stores and to restaurants under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms, and Sunups, according to the CDC.

The recall involves eggs with the plant number P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either side of the carton or package. For Publix and Sunups egg cartons, people should check their cartoons for plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A with best By dates of April 2 and April 3.

Salmonella can cause serious and even deadly infections in children or elderly adults. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Contributing: WFMY

