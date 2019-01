DAVIS, Calif. — A police officer who had been on the job only a few weeks was shot and killed by a suspect who opened fire as she was investigating a three-car crash, authorities in Davis said.

Police officials said Officer Natalie Corona, 22, was shot after responding alone to a traffic accident shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the city west of Sacramento. Corona was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she later died.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was later found dead inside a Davis, California, home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Davis Police Department said.

Not long after the shooting took place, investigators zeroed in on a house in the 500 block of E Street, where the suspect was believed to have holed up. Police have not said if suspect was involved in the initial car crash, and not other details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

Following the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter in place order as officers from throughout the region searched for the suspect.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Police spent hours trying to coax the suspect out of a home about a block from the shooting scene, using floodlights and commands on loudspeakers for him to emerge with his hands up. At one point they sent in a robot and ignited flash bang grenades, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Officials announced early Friday he had been found dead inside.

Corona, whose father spent 26 years as a Colusa County Sheriff's deputy, graduated from the Sacramento Police Department's training academy in July and completed her field training just before Christmas, officials said. She had only been out patrolling on her own for a few weeks, a police spokesperson said.

She was the first Davis officer killed in the line of duty in six decades.

"She was a rising star in the department," Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said. "She just worked like you can't believe."

Before she entered the academy, the Davis Police Department ran out of funding for the paid position she had been in. She didn't care; she showed up to work as a volunteer, Pytel said.

"Natalie was full of life and full of energy. She was an absolute pleasure to be around. She loved being around everyone in the department," said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Corona is the second officer killed in California in the past two and a half weeks.

Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department was shot to death Dec. 26 after he stopped a suspected drunk driver.

Gustavo Arriaga Perez, also 33, was charged with the murder. Authorities said Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally and was preparing to flee to Mexico when he was arrested. That killing rekindled a debate over California's sanctuary law that limits cooperation by local officials with federal immigration authorities.

If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.