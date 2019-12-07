WASHINGTON — House Democrats are considering a delay of special counsel Robert Mueller's high-profile hearing next week, a development that comes amid concerns over the short length of the scheduled hearings before two committees.

The House Judiciary and intelligence committees are considering delaying the July 17 hearing as they negotiate with Mueller's representatives and the Justice Department over the format, according to two people familiar with the talks. The delay would be in exchange for more time for questioning.

One of the people said the hearing would be delayed a week. The people requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the two committees in open session. He had expressed his reluctance to testify, and has said he won't go beyond his Russia probe report.

