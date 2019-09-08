In a stirring eulogy to his niece, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the 22-year-old woman went to bed and "woke up with God."

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of his father, the late Robert F. Kennedy, was born in Washington, D.C. but she spent ages 4 through 8 in Ireland, Kennedy said in the eulogy he published Wednesday on Medium. He had read it at her funeral Monday at a Cape Cod church not far from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port in Massachusetts.

Kennedy said that when his younger children first met their cousin Saoirse, she "was an adorable, flaxen-haired Irish sprite, with sparkling eyes, peeling laughter, and a thick brogue."

Because Saoirse was an only child, she became a sister or daughter to a hundred, the eulogy said, "We all considered her our own."

Throughout his heartfelt tribute, the 65-year-old son of the 64th attorney general and nephew of President John F. Kennedy remembered several times when his niece made him laugh with her bright personality, USA Today reported.

And at the eulogy's end, Kennedy describes his niece's final hours: celebrating the completion of a 25-page paper for Boston College that she'd been working on in his garage and attic for a week.

"She announced that she would spend the remainder of the evening in an all-night celebration of that feat. She had dinner with Grandma, watched the presidential debate, went out singing at 10:30 to a karaoke bar, and then dancing at a gender fluid pageant (a drag bar)," he wrote.

Hill came home and continued to sing and dance with a close friend she'd been celebrating with. They also toured Hyannis Port in her grandmother's golf cart and swam at dawn before watching the sunrise from the beach.

Her grandmother, 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy, attended the funeral this week, The Associated Press reported.

After what would be her final night, Hill went to bed looking forward to her trip to Los Angeles that day, Kennedy said, and she already had dinner dates planned.

"It was a perfect night and, as was her habit, she documented much of it on social media," her uncle said.

Kennedy also recalled how a priest referred to Hill as a "wounded healer," and how her brave vulnerability allowed her to open up in her high school's newspaper about her depression battle.

He also shared how she, "would acknowledge her truly pathetic cooking skills with the shouted comment: “Somebody better wife me up!"

In closing, Kennedy says Hill was proof that God loves the family who's an American political dynasty.

"Now, it’s time for us to cease being sad at her passing and to practice being grateful that we had her for 22 amazing years," he said.

In this Sept. 20, 2016, photo, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, right, granddaughter of Ethel Kennedy and her late husband Robert F. Kennedy, holds a relative's baby before a ceremony for naming the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, in Boston.

AP