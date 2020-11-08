Reports: Reboot of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' as a drama in the works

Now, this is a story all about how a viral YouTube trailer based on a sitcom became a drama for a streaming series.

A new series that re-envisions "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as a drama is in the works, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

The project comes after a viral YouTube trailer from Morgan Cooper showed what a "dark" and "gritty" take on a "Fresh Prince" set in 2019 may look like.

The hour-long drama would adapt Cooper's "Bel-Air" trailer into a full series based on the hit NBC sitcom that thrust Will Smith into stardom.

Cooper's fan trailer was published in March 2019 and wracked up more than 2 million views. Will Smith told the filmmaker last April that he thought it was a "brilliant" idea.

According to Deadline, the project is being pitched to a number of streaming services and has already drawn significant interest, including multiple straight-to-series offers.

After the "Bel-Air" trailer went viral, Cooper told Smith that he envisioned the first season of the drama would focus on the rest of Will's junior year after he's sent to live with his relatives in Bel Air.

HBO Max is the current streaming home of the original series and is among the outlets where the project has been pitched, according to Variety.