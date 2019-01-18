R. Kelly and Sony Music have reportedly ended their working relationship, multiple media outlets said on Friday.

Billboard magazine reported that Kelly and Sony agreed to part ways, citing anonymous sources. Variety, which also cited an anonymous source, reported the separation and said the announcement was not expected to be made public “in the immediate future.”

The report comes weeks after Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series aired and brought renewed attention to the singer's history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. Kelly has denied wrongdoing and in 2008 was acquitted on child pornography charges.

The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests outside Kelly’s studio in Chicago demanding promoters stop booking his concerts. Protestors have also demonstrated outside of RCA Records’ headquarters in New York City.

Kelly has been working with Sony since the beginning of his career in the early 90s and signed with Sony’s RCA Records in 2012.

Other musicians, including Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper, have apologized for working with Kelly and removed their songs from streaming services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.