PHOENIX — A report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says nearly 15 million drivers admitted to getting behind the wheel within an hour after using marijuana. The scary thing is, those who drive while high are twice as likely to cause a fatal accident, according to the report.

12 News talked with Phoenix personal injury attorney Marc Lamber, who is an expert on DUI laws in the state. He warns against underestimating the effect that THC can have on your ability to drive.