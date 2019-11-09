PHOENIX — Eighteen years have passed since the September 11 attacks occurred in 2001. As people across the globe are pausing to reflect, we remember the events of that tragic day.

Ceremonies are taking place across the country to honor the victims and first responders who lost their lives while many look back at that fateful day.

While most of us go on with our normal daily routine, some took a moment to share their thoughts about the Sept. 11 attacks on social media.

From photos to poignant notes, people across the internet are sharing where they were during the attacks and how they affected them.

Mary Ann shared her story about where she was on Sept. 11 on our Facebook page.

Julie N. shared this touching photo with a simple caption that read, "She may never know... but she will never forget."

As we look back 18 years ago, many young people who were not around in 2001 are now learning about the attacks in history books. While such a sad topic could be difficult to discuss, Team 12's Ryan Cody offers some good advice for speaking to children about Sept. 11.

