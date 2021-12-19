Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed, LA music festival shut down

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

LOS ANGELES — A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he and others were scheduled to perform.

A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death on Sunday to the New York Times and Rolling Stone. The artist's real name was Darrell Caldwell. He was 28.

Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube. Organizers called off the festival after the stabbing.

A fight broke out behind the main stage shortly after 8:30 p.m., leaving one man severely injured by a suspect wielding an edged weapon, the California Highway Patrol said in a bare bones news release that did not name Caldwell. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department also responded.

LAPD spokesman Officer Luis Garcia told the Los Angeles Times that no arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Caldwell pioneered a type of rap called “nervous music,” The New York Times reported.

The Los Angeles native put out his first studio album earlier this year.

Caldwell was released from jail in November 2020 after LA County prosecutors attempted to try him on conspiracy charges in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man. Previously he had been acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in the death.