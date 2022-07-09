Buckingham Palace issues update on Queen Elizabeth II's health

The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of senior governmental advisers and was told by doctors to rest.

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,'' a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, are with the queen after traveling to Balmoral Castle, the queen's summer vacation home, to be with her. Prince William, Charles' eldest son, is en route.

Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around. The queen had to skip a number of the events held earlier this year celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss said on Twitter.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”