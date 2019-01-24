SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker wants New Mexico to join neighboring Arizona in refusing to recognize Daylight-Savings Time.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Roberto "Bobby" Gonzales would exempt New Mexico from a federal law requiring the observance of annual time change aimed at preserving energy and giving residents more sunlight.

The Ranchos De Taos Democrat wants New Mexico to stick to Mountain Standard Time all year beginning in 2020.

The proposal is scheduled to go before the House State Government, Elections & Indian Affairs Committee on Friday.