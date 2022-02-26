Valley Polish community shows support for Ukraine at local festival

Amid the celebration of the Polish culture Saturday, Polish people in the Valley were thinking of Ukraine.

PHOENIX — The Valley Polish community is showing support for their neighbors in Ukraine as tens of thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge across the border.

The country has expressed full support to Ukraine and some volunteers are even offering to give rides to and from the border to Ukrainians showing up needing help.

Hundreds of people showed up to the 17th Annual Polish Festival in Phoenix Saturday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish.

“We are celebrating our Polish culture at our 17th Annual Polish Festival," said Joanna Wisniewska, an organizer of the festival.

“There’s plenty of food, for example, We have pierogis – very famous food," said Sebastian Zieba of Surprise.

Amid the smiles and celebrations, the crisis unfolding in Poland's neighboring country was top of mind for many.

“It’s very devastating to know what’s going on," Wisniewska said.

“We need to do everything we can to support that," said Curtis Coghill of Phoenix.

Many expressed a sense of pride in watching their home country of Poland do so much to assist Ukrainians.

“We’re all out here supporting. We’re supporting our Ukraine brothers and sisters," said Darrell Surhigh of Phoenix.

Father Pawel Bandurski said his church is collecting donations that will go towards helping the people of Ukraine.

“We know people suffer and we Poles know the aggression, especially from Russia," Bandurski said. “We know what it is like to suffer and to have your homeland invaded so we pray for those brave people.”

The Polish Festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Invasion of Ukraine