An Iowa police officer has designed an athletic shoe with a message aimed at honoring police officers while also helping first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Honor and Respect shoes are dark blue and black with white stars. The laces are blue and there is a blue and white stripe running down the side with the words "Honor" and "Respect" separated by a star.

They are on pre-sale for $59.99 and are in limited supply. Nine percent of the proceeds will go to the Code 9 Project, according to KGAN. Code 9 says it provides education, support, and self-help tools to all first responders and their families who are struggling with PTSD.

"We created the shoe for one purpose and that is to help the first responders so that they can continue to help all of you," said Ron Slagle, a police officer in Marion, Iowa, and the shoe's co-creator.

The Honor and Respect website states the shoes will be shipped starting in mid-July.

A screen shot of the "Honor and Respect" athletic shoe website. It's being sold with proceeds going to first responders and their families dealing with PTSD.

