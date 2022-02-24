'My prayer is for peace': Phoenix's Ukrainian Catholic Church becomes refuge for locals

“We leave it in the hands of God,” said Fr. Hugo Soutus, who leads the Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, in West Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Ukrainian Catholic community in the Valley is planning a special prayer service on Friday morning and a fast for two days, as parishioners pray for peace in their homeland.

Soutus was ordained as a priest in Ukraine in 1994 and recently visited Ukraine in October for a family reunion. He says his church has been receiving support from around the state.

“I have some emails from people that say ‘I’m not Ukrainian. I’m not Catholic. But I will pray for the people of Ukraine’,” Soutus said.

Parishioner Lawrence Sosnowich has lived in the U.S. most of his life but he still feels a close affinity to his homeland and he recently visited the Ukrainian town where his father lived.

“Friendlier people you will not meet,” Sosnowich said, as he appeared to get emotional. “My prayer is for peace in Ukraine and that the people can realize their dreams.”

Parishioner Irene Renstrom’s relatives are in Ukraine and she communicates with them often. Two of them are young men in their 20s preparing to arm themselves and fight. The thought is disturbing to Renstrom.

“They had their whole lives ahead of them,” Renstrom said.

She worries about what the future holds for her Ukrainian loved ones.

“If Putin stays there we may not get to see our family again and we may not be able to send them money to help the way we were doing before,” Renstrom said.

“It’s kind of hard for all of us mostly because this is an unnecessary occupation to a country that just wants to be free and recognized by the world that they are a democracy.”

