x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Philippine military plane crashes, 45 dead, 49 rescued

The crash killed 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground.
Credit: AP
THIS CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE PROVINCE TO SULU, INSTEAD OF JOLO - This photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu shows the remains of a Philippine military C-130 plane that crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, southern Philippines on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing more than a dozen military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. (Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says at least 45 people have been killed and 49 rescued after a C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed while landing. 

Sunday's crash near Jolo airport in the southern Sulu province killed 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground. Officials said some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon. 

The military said only five soldiers remained unaccounted for late Sunday. A regional military commander says it's unlikely the aircraft took hostile fire. He cited witnesses as saying the plane apparently overshot the runway, then crashed on the periphery of the airport. 

Credit: AP
THIS CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE PROVINCE TO SULU, INSTEAD OF JOLO - In this photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu, rescuers search for bodies from the site where a Philippine military C-130 plane crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, southern Philippines on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing more than a dozen military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. (Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP)

National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, made a statement offering condolences to the Philippines on the behalf of the United States.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost," Sullivan said in a statement. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort."

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.