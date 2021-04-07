Philippine military plane crashes, 45 dead, 49 rescued

The crash killed 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says at least 45 people have been killed and 49 rescued after a C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed while landing.

Sunday's crash near Jolo airport in the southern Sulu province killed 42 army soldiers on board and three civilians on the ground. Officials said some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon.

The military said only five soldiers remained unaccounted for late Sunday. A regional military commander says it's unlikely the aircraft took hostile fire. He cited witnesses as saying the plane apparently overshot the runway, then crashed on the periphery of the airport.

National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, made a statement offering condolences to the Philippines on the behalf of the United States.

"Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost," Sullivan said in a statement. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort."

