The father of a 13-year-old boy says the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers punched his son in the back while they were at a season ticket holders' meet-and-greet event in November of last year, USA Today reports.

Police said they have investigated the incident, which happened before a Flyers game at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the boy's father took his son to meet the city's famous ice hockey mascot. According to Chris Greenwell, the boy's father, as his son Brandon walked towards the mascot, Gritty got out of his chair and "took a running start," and as Greenwell alleges, "punched my son as hard as he could," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

USA Today Sports says that Philadelphia police confirmed Wednesday that after investigating the matter, they have found no evidence backing the allegations.

Police said in a statement to USA Today, "we took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."

Greenwell has reportedly not hired a lawyer and is apparently only seeking an apology from the team.