DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll shows South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is number one among likely Iowa caucusgoers.

The CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows Buttigieg with 25% support, an increase of 16% since September.

CNN reports Buttigieg’s rise comes as the candidate invests more time and money in Iowa.

Behind Buttigieg is Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 16% support, which is down 6% since September.

Trailing both Buttigieg and Warren are former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 15% support.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has 6% support.