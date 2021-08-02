ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez dies at 58, network says

Gomez covered baseball for 35 years and had been with ESPN since 2003.

Longtime ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly Sunday, the network announced. He was 58.

The network did not give a cause of Gomez's death.

Gomez covered baseball for 35 years and had been with ESPN since 2003, the network said on its website. He covered more than 25 World Series and 20 All-Star Games.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away," said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content said in a statement. "Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all."