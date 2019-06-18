Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has removed his name from consideration for the permanent position, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday. It's a significant shake-up as the U.S. faces increasing tensions with Iran.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump Tweeted.

Shanahan was in the role less than six months.

Trump said Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will be the new Acting Secretary of Defense.

Esper will be the third defense secretary -- confirmed or acting -- in the first 2 1/2 years of the Trump Administration. James Mattis held the position until Dec. 31, 2018.