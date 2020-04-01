NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida woman took an unexpected dip in a pool with her car Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman lost control of her car and crashed into a community pool in New Port Richey off of Old County Road 54.

Troopers said the woman was able to climb out the back window of the car and is okay.

This is not the first time a car has landed in a Florida pool.

In June a driver plunged into a pool in Hillsborough County after they tried to avoid crashing into another car. The driver in that pool incident was also able to get out okay.

