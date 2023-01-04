Son of ‘El Chapo’ arrested in Sinaloa after a violent operation

A few days before Joe Biden's visits Mexico, Ovidio Guzman, son of “El Chapo,” was arrested in the northern state.

SINALOA, Culiacán — A violent operation in Culiacan Sinaloa in Mexico concluded with the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, son of “El Chapo,” on Thursday.

During a press conference, leaders of national security from Mexico confirmed the arrest.

The Secretary of Defense said they had planned the operation and recognized Ovidio N. Guzman as one of the attackers and after blockages, confrontation and several burned vehicles, the Mexican authorities were able to arrest the suspect.

“The leader of the fraction ‘Los Menores’ part of the Pacific Cartel has caused violence in four states and the northeast region of the country,” said General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense.

Sandoval added that after the arrest he was taken to Mexico City for proper federal procedures.

Sinaloa issued an “Important announcement” suspending all activities and recommending citizens to stay at home.

While the U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a security alert about "Reports of gunfire occurring in multiple locations in the state, including Culiacan, Los Mochis, and Guasave."

Sinaloa: Reports of gunfire occurring in multiple locations in the state, including Culiacan, Los Mochis, and Guasave. Monitor local news. The U.S. Consulate reminds U.S. citizens that https://t.co/M97npMNAwm classifies Sinaloa as level 4 do not travel. pic.twitter.com/kiMjkfBf19 — Embajada EU en Mex (@USEmbassyMEX) January 5, 2023

As of 8:50 a.m., local time, the airport in Culiacan, Sinaloa had all flights canceled, resuming operations until around 4:11 p.m., according to the airport's website.