Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is changing its name

Will fans relish the giant hot dog's new name?

WASHINGTON — Farewell Oscar Mayer Wienermobile...hello, Frankmobile?

The iconic hot dog on wheels is undergoing a name change for the first time since it first debuted in 1936, Kraft Heinz, the parent company of the Oscar Mayer brand, said in a press release.

The newly-dubbed Frankmobile "pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe," Wednesday's announcement stated. You won't see too many physical changes as part of the rebrand — it's still, well, a giant hot dog on wheels. The vehicles did get giant new decals proclaiming them "the all beef beef frank Frankmobile."

The "hotdoggers," who drive the six giant hot dogs and serve as brand ambassadors from coast to coast, will now be known as "Frankfurters." And if your name is Frank (or any iteration of that), you can stop by the Frankmobile in-person and get a coupon for a free pack of hot dogs from the "Frankfurters."

The brand didn't say whether the name change is permanent.

"For now, the Frankmobile is a name Oscar Mayer is trying out to see if it cuts the mustard with its fans," a company spokesperson said via email.

Name changes to get people talking about different brands are nothing new. Back in 2018, IHOP briefly changed to IHOb to promote the debut of new burgers on its menu. And earlier this year, M&Ms temporarily switched to Ma&Ya's as part of a Super Bowl ad campaign involving the retirement of the "spokescandies."

If you're interested in finding out where the Frankmobile is headed, you can check the online tracker for their full schedule.