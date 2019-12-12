Hear the internet's plea, Apple!
Since Disney+ launched its original "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian," the internet can't get enough of The Child — often referred to as Baby Yoda.
In the series, a Mandalorian bounty hunter is tasked with tracking down and capturing a 50-year-old target, who must be brought back alive. That target turns out to be The Child.
You may remember in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back," we're first introduced to a 900-year-old Yoda, so the alien species clearly ages differently from humans.
RELATED: Disney+, Cameron Boyce, and Nipsey Hussle top Google's 2019 top searched list
RELATED: Baby Yoda continues to deliver the memes in The Mandalorian
Trav B Ryan started a Change.org petition to make a Baby Yoda emoji.
"He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space," Ryan wrote.
He even provided specific scenarios of when the emoji is applicable:
- "Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words."
- "You're sick and your mom texts you 'do you want some soup?' Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable."
As of Wednesday morning, the petition has more than 17,000 of its 25,000 proposed signatures.