ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have teamed up to help raise money to help Bahamians impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Woods posted on his Twitter page Friday morning about the ONE Bahamas Fund.

Woods, Timberlake, NEXUS Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada and members of the ALBANY community have pledged $6 million toward Hurricane Dorian relief and rebuilding efforts.

CBS News reports the official number of deaths is 50, but the number is expected to rise significantly.

The government in the Bahamas says there are an estimated 2,500 names on the list of missing people.

