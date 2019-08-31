ODESSA, Texas — Five people are dead and 21 injured after a shooting in Texas that spanned multiple locations around the cities of Midland and Odessa. A single suspect is also dead, and Odessa police believe the threat has been contained.

Initial reports included two suspects, however at a press conference Saturday evening, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said they had not confirmed a second suspect.

A DPS officer, Midland officer and Odessa officer are among the injured, however the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Fourteen people are being treated at Medical Center Hospital, where a staging area with grief counselors has been set up for families of the victims, according to Medical Center Health Systems CEO Russell Tippin. Tippin says the hospital is on lockdown for the safety of officials and patients. The hospital is at capacity, and Tippin did not say the locations of the others injured.

Gerke said the shooting started with a traffic stop just after 3 p.m. A DPS trooper tried to pull over the driver of a gold Honda, who then shot the trooper and fled. The suspect traveled to 42nd street where he shot multiple victims and stole a mail truck, according to police.

The shooting came to an end when the suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa. Gerke said he was a white male in his mid 30s.

UMC has confirmed a 17-month-old is on the way to Lubbock after being shot in the face.

Multiple areas were on lockdown while the shooting situation was active, including UT Permian Basin.

Governor Greg Abbott will be traveling to Odessa Sunday morning. He issued the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

President Donald Trump tweeted "Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.